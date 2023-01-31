One fatality, three transports in I-5 traffic collision Tuesday morning

By Michael Picarella and Rylee Howager

A solo traffic collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 in Castaic resulted in one fatality and three injuries, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall office, said one occupant of the vehicle suffered life-threating injuries, and a good Samaritan and a CHP officer attempted life-saving measures. The occupant was pronounced deceased on the scene, he added.

“Upon CHP arrival, it was determined to be a solo vehicle, two-door Honda sedan with four occupants,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal. “The vehicle appeared to have veered to the left, collide with the dirt embankment, which caused the vehicle to overturn.”

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, first responders were dispatched at 9:58 a.m. on Tuesday to the incident on Interstate 5 just north of Lake Hughes Road and arrived at 10:10 a.m.

Sgt. Tony Garrett of the California Highway Patrol Newhall office told The Signal on the scene of the collision that the cause of the drifting was unknown.