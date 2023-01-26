One stabbing suspect in custody, second person sought

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested one suspect and identified a second man in connection with a stabbing last month in Canyon Country, officials said Thursday.

The victim was arguing with Carlos Daniel Martinez, 23, of Santa Clarita, whom he knew, at 27150 Sierra Highway around 8 p.m. Dec. 26, when Martinez allegedly threatened the victim by saying he would “call my homies,” according to court documents obtained by The Signal.

Shortly after that was said, a car pulled up and a friend of Martinez’s jumped out of the vehicle and pursued the victim through the nearby parking lot northeast of Via Princessa, along with Martinez, court records state.

The two began to pummel the victim with their fists, and at some point during the melee, the unnamed assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim at least three times while Martinez allegedly pinned the victim to the vehicle.

The victim sustained puncture wounds to his chest and abdomen that required hospitalization and stitches to close the wounds, according to records.

The case is being investigated by the station’s COBRA Team, which stands for Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery, Arson, the unit that usually investigates gang-related crime locally.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies tracked Martinez down on Jan. 12 and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged role in the attack. He was released on bond the following day, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga added that Martinez is expected to be back in court in February, and that charges would be presented as his hearing date nears.

A spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office noted by email Thursday that a case had not yet been presented for prosecution in this investigation.

Sheriff’s officials did not release any additional information about the unnamed suspect.

Los Angeles County Superior Court records available online indicate that Martinez was given three years of summary probation, three days of community labor, a $390 fine and alcohol/drug education classes as part of a no-contest plea to a DUI charge on Sept. 23, 2021.

Court records online indicate the suspect is due back in court for a bench warrant hearing in that case on Feb. 14.