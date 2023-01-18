Preschool Fair returns to Santa Clarita

News release

The annual family preschool resource fair returns to the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual preschool fair was forced to close its doors to the January event, and is now anticipating a return to the Santa Clarita area.

“We are thrilled to be back this month to produce the preschool fair for families here in the community,” said Malena Jackson, the preschool fair director. “Four years is a long time. We hope to see a nice turnout on Saturday of families, who want to learn more about the preschools and family-friendly resources here in Santa Clarita.”

The 7th Annual Santa Clarita Preschool Fair is scheduled 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26440 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The preschool fair will be held indoors in the Fellowship Hall.

Parents who attend this free community event will have the opportunity to meet staff from the area’s preschools and family-friendly businesses.

This event is open to the public and families are encouraged to bring their children so they can participate in the activities that are planned. A cake-cutting ceremony will be held at noon.

To learn more about the preschool fair, visit bit.ly/mypreschoolfair.