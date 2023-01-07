Report of Newhall gunshot victim unconfirmed

By Rylee Holwager, Trevor Morgan and Chris Torres

A gunshot victim was reported in Newhall on Saturday afternoon, although it could not immediately be confirmed that shots were actually fired, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Michael Pittman, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a report of a gunshot victim on the 25000 block of Railroad Avenue was received by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched at 2:38 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 2:45 p.m.

“On scene and treating one person,” said Pittman.

Firefighters on the scene were unable, at the time of this publication, to disclose the condition of the victim.

The victim was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital at 3:06 p.m.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the victim was riding a scooter when the incident occurred.

“No evidence to suggest a shooter but we’re taking all the precautions for it,” said Jensen.

No suspects have been taking into custody, according to Jensen.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.