Schiavo to host community swearing-in

News release

The office of Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will be hosting a Community Swearing-In on Saturday at the College of the Canyons University Center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

The new assemblywoman was the only Democratic candidate to unseat a Republican incumbent during this election cycle. She represents a region that includes Chatsworth, Northridge, Granada Hills, North Hills, Porter Ranch, Lopez and Kagel Canyons and most of the Santa Clarita Valley.

“I am honored to have earned the trust of the voters of our community to represent them in Sacramento,” said Schiavo, D-Chatsworth. “Our swearing-in will honor my promise to the community I represent and my dedication to fight for good jobs, guaranteed health care, housing they can afford, real solutions to homelessness, and an economy that allows families to thrive.”

The swearing-in will be performed by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, who will also speak and share legislative updates. The ceremony will also feature a community pledge with members of the community, and led by Speaker Designate Robert Rivas, D-Salinas.