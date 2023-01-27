SCV Water launches Water Academy

News release

For anyone interested in learning the ins and outs of Santa Clarita Valley water, the SCV Water Agency has launched a free, curated learning opportunity for local residents to learn about SCV Water directly from the experts in an engaging, interactive, in-person format.

“We wanted to create an opportunity where customers and stakeholders of SCV Water could learn and interact directly with agency staff and leadership,” Communications Manager Kathie Martin said in a prepared statement. “We encourage anyone slightly curious about their water to apply.”

During the academy, participants will get an insider’s perspective on:

History and organization.

Infrastructure and facilities.

Water supply and quality.

Critical water issues.

There will also be opportunities to ask questions and tour the water treatment plant.

To attend, you must be 18 years or older, work or live in the SCV Water service area, and be able to commit to attending all four sessions. Space is limited. Sessions are scheduled weekly on Wednesday evenings on March 15, 22, and 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., including dinner. The academy concludes with a water facility tour on Saturday, April 1, from 9 to 11 a.m.

For more information or to apply, visit bit.ly/SCVWaterAcademy. For specific questions about the Water Academy, email Public Affairs Specialist Laura Gallegos at [email protected].