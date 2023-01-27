Sheriff’s Station assists in search for burglary suspect



By Signal Staff



Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were searching the Saugus area Thursday night for a burglary suspect who was tracked to the SCV from the San Fernando Valley, according to an SCV Sheriff’s Station official.

A helicopter could be seen circling the area south of San Francisquito Canyon Road around 9:15 p.m. Thursday evening. There were also numerous units posted in the area north of Seco and Bouquet canyon roads.

Sheriff’s Station Lt. Luis Molina said the search was to see if the suspect could be located. He indicated Thursday evening that a person followed the suspect from a residential burglary in the L.A. Police Department’s area to the SCV, which is when the SCV Sheriff’s Station became involved. The search was continuing as of 10 p.m.

Molina said there was no indication the incident was related to any crime in the SCV.