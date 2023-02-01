Sheriff’s Station giving away ‘The Club’

The new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station. Courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials will be giving away The Club, an auto-theft prevention device, primarily for SCV residents who own Kias or Hyundais.

These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.

These devices have been provided by the LASD Task Force for Regional Autotheft Prevention (TRAP), a multiagency task force that investigates, prosecutes and deters vehicle theft and vehicle fraud.

In order to receive a Club you must be a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley with a valid ID and show proof of vehicle ownership. All Clubs issued are free.

Eligible residents are asked to email Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the SCV Sheriff’s Station at [email protected].

There are a limited quantity of Clubs available, therefore they will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Additional ways to protect your vehicle include:

* Lock all doors.

* Park in well-lit areas.

* Never leave your car running and unattended, always take your keys with you.

* Be alert and report suspicious activity.

* Follow the #9PMRoutine and #GuardThatAuto

