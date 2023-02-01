Sheriff’s Station giving away ‘The Club’

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials will be giving away The Club, an auto-theft prevention device, primarily for SCV residents who own Kias or Hyundais.

These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.

These devices have been provided by the LASD Task Force for Regional Autotheft Prevention (TRAP), a multiagency task force that investigates, prosecutes and deters vehicle theft and vehicle fraud.

In order to receive a Club you must be a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley with a valid ID and show proof of vehicle ownership. All Clubs issued are free.

Eligible residents are asked to email Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the SCV Sheriff’s Station at [email protected].

There are a limited quantity of Clubs available, therefore they will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Additional ways to protect your vehicle include:

* Lock all doors.

* Park in well-lit areas.

* Never leave your car running and unattended, always take your keys with you.

* Be alert and report suspicious activity.

* Follow the #9PMRoutine and #GuardThatAuto