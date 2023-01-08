Shooting in Canyon Country sends three to hospital

A shooting on the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday sent three people to the hospital, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Peters said the Fire Department was on the scene until 10:55, which was when the three victims were transported.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said the shooting took place during a family party or reunion in which, according to the 9-1-1 call, the shots came from within the garage of an apartment where the party was taking place.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station respond to a shooting that occurred on the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 Oscar Sol / The Signal

The suspect is still at large as of Sunday morning and was described as a male Hispanic wearing all black. It is not currently clear if the three victims are related to the shooter, but sheriff’s officials have stated that it is possible.

A more detailed description of the suspect, what type of weapon was used, the extent of the victims’ injuries or any further details surrounding the incident were not available at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.