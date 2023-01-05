Streets flood, river flows during major storm

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

Meteorologists with the NWS’s Oxnard station said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday but will most likely be extended, even as showers subside, due to reports of road floods.

In Santa Clarita, there have been several reports of road floods including Sand Canyon Road near its intersection with Roadrunner Road — where reports of a vehicle being trapped prompted a rescue response from the L.A. County Fire Department. There were no reported injuries from the incident.

The city of Santa Clarita is asking residents to avoid the intersection, as well as any low bridge crossings over water until further notice. There have also been reports of flooding in Agua Dulce.

Video courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita

In the event of a flood, FEMA advises the following:

– Find safe shelter right away.

– Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters.

– Remember, just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 1 foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

– Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.

– Depending on the type of flooding: evacuate if told to do so, move to higher ground or a higher floor, or stay where you are.