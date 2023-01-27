Suspected home jewelry theft marks second of its kind in 48 hours

A reported burglary at a residence on the 28000 block of Florence Lane on Thursday morning marks the second time jewelry and other possessions have been taken from a home in Santa Clarita during the past 48 hours.  

Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the call began with a report of a woman saying her tires had been slashed on the 21700 block of Golden Triangle Road, which led deputies to conduct a follow-up investigation at her home.  

Upon arrival they discovered her home had “just been burglarized” with the suspects fleeing before deputies got there. Jewelry and other personal property, of a currently unknown value, was suspected to have been taken.  

Arriaga said the suspects, described as two males, were last seen leaving in a Toyota 4Runner driven by an “unknown third party.” The investigation remains ongoing.    

On Tuesday night more than $30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property was stolen from a Newhall residence, leaving the house ransacked, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.   

Arriaga said that at approximately 11 p.m. on the 24500 block of Skyridge Drive, the back window of a resident’s home was smashed and the house was ransacked.   

It’s not known, at the time of this publication, if these two incidents are related to one another. Arriaga stated “each incident is still being handled individually pending further investigation.” 

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

