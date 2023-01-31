Two vehicle collision results in injuries, damage

A two-vehicle collision on Sunday night resulted in an arrest and two individuals being transported to a nearby hospital, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol, though the exact details are still under investigation.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, personnel received a call regarding a traffic collision at approximately 9:20 p.m. According to reports, two vehicles collided on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 near Placerita Canyon.

Aldana said emergency personnel arrived at the scene at approximately 9:26 p.m., and there were no reports of injuries or transports. However, CHP officers said otherwise.

Officer Michael Maslr said the agency received reports of a white sedan and gray sedan collided and two individuals were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. In addition, Maslr confirmed CHP officers arrested one person as a result of the incident, but he wasn’t able to confirm which driver was arrested.

Emergency personnel load an individual onto an ambulance, who was involved in a traffic collision on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 near Placerita Canyon Sunday night. Oscar Sol/The Signal

He added the California Department of Transportation had reported damage to the center divider. There was no additional information regarding the extent of injuries suffered by the two individuals, Maslr said.

According to reports from the scene, the vehicles involved in the collision were a Toyota Corolla and a Volkswagen Jetta. There were reports that the driver of the Jetta was driving at a high speed when the driver collided with the Corolla.

In addition, the Corolla was left on the center divider with major front-end damage, and the other vehicle was found with major damage on the right shoulder, and it also damaged the guardrail.

CHP officers continue to investigate the incident, Maslr added.