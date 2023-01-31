Wind advisory and cold weather alert issued for SCV

A wind advisory placed upon the Santa Clarita Valley projected gusts of up to 25 mph on Monday night — further exacerbating a cold weather alert issued the same day.

Temperatures within the valley were already forecasted by the National Weather Service to drop to a low of 36 degrees Fahrenheit overnight — prompting a cold weather alert issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, expecting the cold temperatures to last into Thursday. The wind chill value was expected to be as low as 25 degrees.

Precipitation and the cold snap caused the altitude level for snow to drop down to 2,500 feet. On Sunday, the California Highway Patrol was escorting vehicles through the Grapevine due to the icy road conditions.

Clouds cover the snow-topped mountains on Templin Highway near Fish Canyon north of Castaic, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist for the NWS Oxnard Station, said the cold weather is expected to last, at least, for a couple of days and that rain, while unlikely, has a 20% chance of falling on the Santa Clarita Valley and Grapevine pass.

“So we have kind of a trough that moves through the area and that brings in colder air from the north,” said Stewart. “There’ll be some gusty northeast winds across the area, but then areas that aren’t windy, they’ll drop pretty cold [Monday night], the next couple of days as well.”

County health officials offered a caution for those especially sensitive to more severe temperatures on the dates of the cold weather alerts.

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” said Muntu Davis, the Los Angeles County health officer. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”

The following are some precautions one can take to prevent themselves and others from the cold: dressing in layers, wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks, bringing pets indoors and checking in on those with limited mobility and/or access to heat.

“People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia,” according to the county’s alert.

Early symptoms of hypothermia can include shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, confusion and disorientation.

It is also advised for individuals to not use stoves, barbecues or ovens as a source of heat due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services, 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.