27-year-old arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer following investigation

A 27-year-old Santa Clarita resident was arrested on Monday on suspicion of obstructing an officer, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 9 p.m. deputies contacted a man during a possible vehicle theft investigation at 31675 Castaic Road.

“As they attempted to detain the male, he became uncooperative, leading to a brief struggle,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “A short period later, deputies were able to detain the male without further incident.”

The deputy sustained minor injury, as evaluated by medical personnel. The man was also evaluated by medical personnel.

The man was arrested and booked on suspicion of obstructing an officer. He remains in custody at the time of this publication.

He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.