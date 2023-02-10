30-year-old Saugus resident arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges

A 30-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling the 25500 block of The Old Road on Monday and saw a male seated in the driver seat of a silver vehicle that had expired registration. He was slumped over the steering wheel.

Deputies spoke with the man and noticed symptoms similar to someone under the influence of narcotics, according to Arriaga.

Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and determined he was under the influence of narcotics. The man was arrested.

“A search of the vehicle, deputies located drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles with an approximate 4.5-inch blade attached and a BB gun,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The man was booked on suspicion of possession of metal knuckles, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in custody at the time of this publication and is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.