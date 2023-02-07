A Comprehensive Review of N-Balance 8 by Nation Health MD

You probably don’t care much for your nervous system, but it is an essential component of your body. It allows for communication between different parts of your body and enables you to perform basic functions such as eating, walking, and breathing. Sadly, with today’s sedentary lifestyle, nerve-related issues are becoming increasingly common.

Don’t ignore symptoms such as pain or numbness in the arms or feet, as they could be signs of nerve damage or neuropathy, which can lead to severe consequences in the future. Treating neuropathy can be challenging, but a high-quality supplement like N-Balance 8 can support your nerves and enhance your quality of life.

The manufacturers have carefully selected natural ingredients backed by evidence to nourish and fortify nerve health. The product contains botanicals and nutrients that actively promote myelin insulation regeneration, enhance nerve signaling, and improve small nerve functions. Its powerful antioxidants defend against free radicals, support healthy immune responses, strengthen blood vessels, and optimize oxygen and nutrient delivery to the nerves.

N-Balance 8: How Does It Work?

Several factors, including irritation or compression of nerves, lack of specific vitamins, autoimmune diseases, exposure to certain toxins, infection, and diabetes, can cause tingling and numbness in the hands and feet. In some cases, peripheral neuropathy, poor blood circulation, and carpal tunnel syndrome can lead to varying degrees of nerve pain.

With its blend of potent ingredients, N-Balance 8 targets neuropathy symptoms, such as pain, tingling, numbness, twitching, swelling, and muscle weakness. This supplement is formulated with natural and clinically-proven nutrients that support healthy nerve function, reduce numbness, and provide antioxidant support. Additionally, it contains B vitamins and R-alpha lipoic acid to nourish and repair damaged nerves. Therefore, N-Balance 8 is an effective solution for nerve-related issues caused by sedentary lifestyles or vitamin deficiencies. Due to its high bioavailability, it easily gets absorbed and quickly takes effect, making it a reliable and convenient option for those looking to improve their nerve health.

The product promotes healthy blood flow, which is essential for the nourishment of nerve cells with oxygen and essential nutrients. Additionally, the formula normalizes electrical impulses in the nerves for optimal signaling, pain relief, and restoring quality of life.

N-Balance 8: Ingredients

N-Balance 8 is a dietary supplement that contains several minerals, vitamins, herbs, nutrients, and plants that aid in maintaining healthy nerve function. According to Nation Health MD and Dr. Dorodny, these ingredients all play a specific role in supporting nerve health.

Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin)

Vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in the nervous system. Its absence or deficiency can lead to nerve conduction problems or nerve damage, causing “pins and needles” in the hands or feet.

Healthy nerves send signals to the brain at the speed of light when functioning normally. However, your nervous system can deteriorate for various reasons, including the degradation of the myelin sheath, a fatty substance that protects nerve impulses. A healthy, intact myelin sheath acts as a protective covering that insulates and supports nerve fibers, allowing them to transmit electrical impulses to the brain efficiently. However, degradation can cause nervous system dysfunction.

This essential mineral is included in N-Balance 8 to promote nerve health by actively supporting the development and maintenance of the myelin sheath. Additionally, methylcobalamin helps produce neurotransmitters and red blood cells, which are necessary for carrying oxygen to nerves.

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)

Riboflavin helps your body to maintain healthy neurons. It does this by breaking down complex proteins into simpler compounds such as amino acids, carbohydrates, and lipids, which can prevent further nerve damage.

Additionally, riboflavin is essential in addressing various symptoms of nerve impairment, including hearing loss, respiratory problems, weakness, and loss of sensation in the hands and legs. These symptoms can occur due to a deficiency in the riboflavin transporter, which is necessary for the metabolism of vitamin B and proper nerve function. Therefore, having adequate amounts of riboflavin ensures healthy nerve function, which is what you get with this product.

Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA)

This supplement contains alpha-lipoic acid, an antioxidant that can effectively lower overactive markers and relieve nerve damage symptoms. ALA also prevents oxidative damage to the nerves by functioning as a water- and fat-soluble antioxidant. It supports nerve repair and regrowth by supporting mitochondrial cellular energy and entering the blood-brain barrier to shield the brain against attacks on neurons.

Studies suggest that alpha-lipoic acid may treat neuropathy caused by diabetes or cancer medicine. It may also lower blood sugar levels and relieve pain, itching, tingling, prickling, numbness, and burning sensations in the legs and arms.

Trimethylglycine (TMG)

Also known as betaine anhydrous, TMG, like other B vitamins, helps support liver function, detoxification, and cellular processes in the body. Research indicates that a combination of vitamins B6 and B12, betaine, and folic acid may lower elevated homocysteine levels, which can decrease the risk of heart disease.

This mineral has anti-inflammatory properties that may protect against various diseases like obesity, diabetes, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease. It aids sulfur amino acid metabolism, defending against oxidative stress, regulating energy metabolism, inhibiting inflammatory responses, and decreasing cell death (apoptosis). TMG also promotes digestion by increasing the production of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, which helps to break down foods and absorb nutrients.

Betaine may also help relieve muscle aches and pains and repair bodily damage from alcoholism. It can also enhance neurological functions and boost immune responses, which can lead to improved cognitive abilities.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine (ALCAR)

Owing to its massive benefits to nerve health and overall wellness, Nation Health MD added ALCAR to this formula. An amino acid and antioxidant, ALCAR boosts energy levels, promotes healthy nerve cells, and alleviates pain for those with neuropathy. The optimum dosage is pegged at 500 milligrams twice daily to ease chemotherapy-induced peripheral sensory neuropathy, cancer-associated fatigue, and physical conditions.

Studies show that the ingredient promotes healthy peripheral nerve cell growth, alleviates nerve discomfort, and improves vibration sensation. It aids the mitochondria in producing cellular energy for nerve repair and regeneration. Additionally, ALCAR normalizes electrical nerve impulses.

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol)

Cholecalciferol is essential for nervous system development and function. It helps keep the nervous system healthy by boosting the growth of special brain cells and assisting chemical messengers in the brain to work correctly. It also keeps certain minerals at optimal levels while protecting the brain from harmful substances.

Research suggests that a deficiency in vitamin D3 may increase the risk of central nervous system disorders, particularly schizophrenia and multiple sclerosis. Low levels of this vitamin can lead to cognitive impairment.

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)

Pyridoxine is a water-soluble vitamin your body needs for several reasons. It benefits the body by promoting brain health and improving moods. Vitamin B6 plays a vital role in the brain by helping to create neurotransmitters, which are chemicals that send messages throughout the brain. It also helps control how energy is used in the brain. Some studies suggest that a deficiency in vitamin B6 can lead to cognitive decline and dementia. Signs of a deficit include tingling, numbness, pain in the hands and feet, anemia, seizures, depression, confusion, and a weaker immune system.

Benfotiamine

Compared to thiamine, the body absorbs benfotiamine fast. It helps treat thiamine deficiency and has many health benefits. One of its most notable advantages is its ability to alleviate diabetic neuropathy, a severe complication of diabetes that increases the risk of heart disease and mortality. Another potential use of benfotiamine is to improve cognitive function in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease. Furthermore, it may also protect against smoking-induced endothelial dysfunction, which is an early event in the development of cardiovascular disease.

Banana Powder

Banana powder, a healthy superfood, can reduce the risk of heart attacks, boost weight loss, improve your digestive system, and support your nervous system. Banana powder contains anthocyanins ─ these are powerful antioxidants that improve heart health. It also contains phosphorus to help detoxify the body, and magnesium, which boosts metabolism.

The superfood also contains insoluble fiber that promotes good bacteria in the digestive system, and potassium, zinc, and 5HTP that support the nervous system. Slowing digestion, keeping blood sugar levels stable, and reducing symptoms of various digestive conditions are other benefits of banana powder.

Skull Cap

N-Balance 8 contains Baikal skullcap extract, which promotes healthy nerves by optimizing blood flow to the brain and supporting emotional well-being. Compounds found in skullcap, such as baicalin, can treat insomnia. This herb may also help protect the brain from diseases that affect nerve cells, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Furthermore, Baikal skullcap extract also aids in maintaining a healthy immune response to nerves. Additionally, research suggests that baicalin possesses powerful antioxidant properties that protect against harmful free radicals.

Other Ingredients

You’ll also find hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), olive oil, microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), brown rice flour, silicon dioxide, and magnesium stearate in this product. These ingredients have significant health benefits and provide you with a wholesome package.

As you can see, N-Balance 8 is a highly effective nutritional supplement that contains science-backed ingredients. They work together to enhance blood flow, repair damaged nerves, relieve symptoms, and maintain overall nerve health. Regular use will lead to long-term improvement.

Benefits of N-Balance 8

The nerve health benefits of this evidence-backed supplement include:

Maintaining healthy nerve signal speed and small nerve function

Encouraging blood flow, oxygen, and nutrient delivery

Optimizing healthy nerve signaling

Boosting protein synthesis

Aiding healthy myelin nerve insulation

Nourishing targeted nerve functions

Promoting healthy vibration sensation

Enabling healthy blood vessels and brain functions

Supporting AGEs and homocysteine defense

Supporting free radical oxidative defense to blood vessels and nerves

Promoting healthy immune marker responses

Optimizing glucose metabolism and HbA1c levels

Promoting emotional health

N-Balance 8 is a dietary supplement specially made with natural ingredients that alleviate pain and promote healing throughout the neurological system.

Pros and Cons of N-Balance 8

This premium quality supplement offers many benefits for its users. It is easy to take and does not require a prescription. Additionally, the formula has no reported side effects and is 100% natural. It is also free from stimulants, GMOs, soy, dairy, and animal products and is non-habit forming. However, N-Balance 8 is only available on the official website, and individual results may vary.

Safety Concerns

While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved this supplement, it has complied with all FDA and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards and regulations. It is produced in GMP-certified facilities in the United States. These facilities are regularly inspected to ensure consistency, cleanliness, and safety for consumers. You can be confident that the supplement sees thorough inspections for any harmful additives and allergens before distribution and is free from contaminants.

Also, the ingredients in N-Balance 8 are all-natural and have gone through clinical studies to ensure they are safe and do not cause irritation or side effects. It is non-addictive. Both men and women can use this supplement daily for optimal and consistent results. However, if you experience any unusual symptoms, discontinue use and consult a physician.

Usage

Take two capsules of the supplement daily with water, as directed by a doctor. Children, people with health problems, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers should talk to a doctor before using the product. Do not take more than the recommended dosage of the supplement.

Pricing

You can buy different package sizes of N-Balance 8 on the official website. One bottle goes for $44.10, six bottles for $37.80 each, and three for $40.50 each. If you opt to get a supplement shipment every three months, you can save up to 41% off the regular price. Delivery is free within the US and comes with tracking. International shipping is available with standard fees and may take up to two business days.

Refund Policy

You get a whopping 365-day money-back guarantee for every purchase. If you are unsatisfied with your purchase, you can request a full refund within a year, with no questions asked. Ensure you read up on the company’s policy to understand the return procedure.

Meet the Chief Formulator

Dr. Victor S. Dorodny, MD, is a respected medical professional with over 30 years of experience in clinical and consulting medicine. He was the primary formulator of N-Balance 8. He also, alongside others on his team, created numerous top-rated supplements such as Cognilux and Gluco24. He runs a natural health clinic in Malibu, California, and specializes in pain management, rehabilitation, and anesthesiology.

Dr. Dorodny advocates for a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to treating health problems. As a respected voice on the company board, he strives to make complex health solutions easy to understand for the public. He previously served as the chief medical officer of the Malibu Medical Reserve Corps, a volunteer organization involved in rescue operations.

Nation Health MD

Nation Health MD is a supplement company led by Dr. Victor S. Dorodny and his team of health experts. It offers various supplements, including N-Balance 8, Bare Feet, T-Thrive, Liver Renew, and Gluco24, to support health and wellness goals.

Get in touch with the Nation Health MD customer service team or Dr. Victor S. Dorodny if you have any questions. Here are their contact details:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (800) 490-3169 (Mon-Sun) 24/7 (If you are outside the US, you can call: +1-703-584-5395)

Mailing Address: Nation Health MD, 11710 Plaza America Drive, Suite 2000, Reston, VA 20190.

Summary

N-Balance 8 is a powerful supplement created by Dr. Victor Dorodny to help relieve nerve pain and improve overall nerve function. The formula contains natural ingredients that nourish the nerve pathways and support healthy myelin insulation, immune response, and nerve signaling. It is also free from gluten, GMOs, soy, and stimulants and does not cause harmful side effects. Additionally, the supplement comes with a 365-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

Experience the joy of your hobbies again with the support of N-Balance 8 by Nation Health MD. Discover the numerous advantages you can achieve by taking this top-of-the-line supplement. Make a choice to regain your independence and end your nerve pain today.