Abstract contemporary artist presents solo show at SCAA Gallery

News release

LW Krebs, aka Lori Worby Krebs, is having her first solo show of her abstract contemporary art courtesy of the Santa Clarita Artists Association.

A reception is scheduled to be held Friday, April 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. The gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Old Town Newhall.

“Who doesn’t like to look at the clouds and find something that makes sense to them? In my work I love starting with a squiggle and then find something that makes sense to me,” Krebs said in a statement released by SCAA. “I let the ‘cloud’ tell me what to do next. And you know how clouds can change in an instant? So, my thoughts about the work can change and evolve. I often get a message that further leads to a final product. I want my art to speak to you and that is why it merits more than a quick glance. I will be showing my original work in pen and ink and acrylics. All work will be available for purchase as well as notecards and small original gift item.”

“I hope you will come and enjoy my colorful and eclectic art, take it in and let it grow from my heart to yours,” she added.

The statement said that, in addition to the reception, Krebs will also be at the gallery for the show 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16.

Krebs, who lives in Newhall, works daily in her home studio and is working in pen, ink, acrylics and water-based mixed media. She describes her pen and ink work as mindful “doodling” as she intuitively lets her pieces develop from her mind. Her work borders between reality and fantasy in an eclectic and whimsical manner.

Inspiration for her art comes from observing life and trying to create pieces that are unique. There are often subtle messages that you may overlook with just a quick glance. In her acrylic paintings she will often address social issues. People have said to her “your work is magical” or “touches my heart,” the statement said.

Krebs recently moved to Old Town Newhall to be closer to her family. While raising two sons, she furthered her education at Crafton Hills College and California State, San Bernardino. While at CHC she wanted to major in art but was not confident she could make a living and focused on a plan to teach math.

Her experiences in life, raising two sons, counseling/teaching teens and being married for over 40 years has given her many ideas to explore in her art.

More information on this and other upcoming shows is available at www.santaclaritaartists.org.