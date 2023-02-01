Band association honors three local music educators

News Release

Three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized Jan. 21 for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Winter Conference.

Randy Gilpin received the “Robert Greenwell Award.” This award recognizes his contributions as a SCSBOA parade adjudicator and to the parade adjudication committee. Gilpin retired from the William S. Hart Union High School District in 2013 with 34 years of service – 25 years at Canyon High School and nine at Rancho Pico Junior High School.

Peggi Stoffel was awarded the “Esteemed Conductor Award” for outstanding musical service as the 2023 SCSBOA Elementary Honor Orchestra conductor.

The orchestra had a culminating concert attended by nearly 1,000 people at the conference held in Anaheim. Stoffel is currently the instrumental music teacher at Rancho Pico Junior High School. She has taught in the district for 10 years.

Anthony Bailey received the SCSBOA “Gold Award.” This award is presented to teachers who have proven quality service to SCSBOA and made outstanding contributions to music education for at least 10 years. Bailey is the director of music at William S. Hart High School and has taught at that school for 23 years.