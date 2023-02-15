Body found in Valencia riverbed

A dead body was reportedly found in a Valencia riverbed on Saturday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man approximately 50 years old was reportedly found deceased in the riverbed near the 27000 block of McBean Parkway.

“Deputies arrived on scene alongside L.A. County Fire, who pronounced the male transient deceased at 7:46 p.m.,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.