Canyon Country resident arrested on suspicion of assaulting an elder

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 41-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an elder adult following an argument, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call in regards to elder abuse at approximately 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the 15200 block of Oleander Court. 

“During a verbal argument between the 72-year-old victim and her nephew’s wife, the suspect shook the victim repeatedly,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.  

The victim declined medical attention, but sustained minor injury.  

The woman was arrested at the residence on suspicion of assaulting an elder adult. She was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond.

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

