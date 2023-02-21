Canyon Country resident arrested on suspicion of assaulting an elder

A 41-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an elder adult following an argument, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call in regards to elder abuse at approximately 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the 15200 block of Oleander Court.

“During a verbal argument between the 72-year-old victim and her nephew’s wife, the suspect shook the victim repeatedly,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The victim declined medical attention, but sustained minor injury.

The woman was arrested at the residence on suspicion of assaulting an elder adult. She was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond.