Canyon Country resident arrested on suspicion of carrying concealed firearm

A 19-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm, having a large-capacity magazine and carrying a loaded firearm on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies conducted a traffic stop near 18501 Soledad Canyon Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. A male passenger exited the vehicle and headed toward Soledad Canyon Road on foot. A foot pursuit followed.

“Deputies were able to detain the suspect a short period later without further incident,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “A firearm was located on the ground where the suspect was detained.”

Records indicated the firearm was stolen, according to Arriaga.

The man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm, having a large-capacity magazine, and carrying a loaded firearm. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond.