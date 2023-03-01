Deputies: Canyon Country resident arrested following threat by machete 

A 44-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent following a threat by machete on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a disturbance call for service at 8 a.m. on the 15900 block of Condor Ridge Road.  

“A SoCal Edison worker was threatened by a disturbing party with a machete,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “During investigation, deputies learned while the victim was working on power lines behind the suspect’s residence, he was approached by the suspect who demanded the victim leave his property, while holding a machete.” 

The victim returned to his vehicle, which had been moved from where it was originally parked without his authorization. He then noticed the vehicle keys were missing.  

Deputies contacted the suspect at his residence and recovered the victim’s vehicle keys, according to Arriaga.  

The suspect was arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.  

He was later released on bond.  

