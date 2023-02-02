Deputies: Mother and son arrested after assaulting each other

A mother and son were arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and battery after physical assaults by both parties on Monday in Newhall, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call for service in regards to a family disturbance on the 22800 block of Market Street at approximately 11:45 p.m.

“During a verbal argument, a male adult and his elderly mother physically assaulted each other,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

Both parties were evaluated by medical personnel on the scene and sustained minor injuries, according to Arriaga.

The son, 41 years old, was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and booked in the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He was later released on citation.

The mother was arrested on suspicion of battery. She was cited and released in the field.