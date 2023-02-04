Firefighters knock down chimney fire in Newhall

Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in the early hours of Saturday morning in Newhall before any spread, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Bernard Peters, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, fire received a call in regards to a structure fire at 1:01 a.m. at 23221 Haskell Vista Lane.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:03 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 1:09 a.m.

On arrival, firefighters determined the fire was located in the chimney, according to Peters.

“Fire was confined in the chimney,” said Peters.

No transports or injuries occurred.

Firefighters declared knockdown on the fire at 2:15 a.m.