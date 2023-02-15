Good Samaritan helps driver after truck collides with mountainside

A box truck hit a mountainside in a solo traffic collision Wednesday morning on southbound State Route 14 in Santa Clarita. No injuries were reported. Oscar Sol/The Signal
A box truck collided with a mountainside early Wednesday morning on southbound State Route 14 in Santa Clarita and rolled onto its side, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. No injuries were reported. 

According to Henry Narvaez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, units were dispatched around 2:11 a.m. on a call reporting a traffic collision on the southbound side of the 14, just north of Newhall Avenue. 

“The first arriving on-scene units discovered that (there was a) truck blocking the slow lane, driver out of the vehicle,” Narvaez said. “We had an ambulance dispatched initially, but the ambulance was canceled.”  

According to a witness on the scene, a good Samaritan driving by had stopped to help by extricating the driver from the vehicle. The witness added that the driver had declined medical transportation. 

