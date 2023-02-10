Invitational leads to Inspiration

The Master’s University Chorale held its “High School Choir Invitational” on Friday, inviting local and non-local high schools to the university grounds for a chance to perform and learn.

The following high schools performed, in addition to The Master’s University Chorale: Desert Christian, Santa Clarita Christian School, Trinity Classical Academy, Paramount, Castaic High School and Saugus High School.

The Master’s Choral director Dr. Paul Plew, right, critiques after the performance as Director Elissa Butler leads the Trinity Classical Academy Choral Ensemble during The Master’s University High School Choir Invitational held at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall in Santa Clarita on Friday, 021023. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I feel like they all had different styles,” said Preslie Tucker, a freshman at Santa Clarita Christian School.

All schools had the opportunity to perform two to three songs in front of the audience and then receive live notes from Paul Plew, director of The Master’s University Chorale.

The Master’s Choral director Dr. Paul Plew critiques the performance by the choir from Santa Clarita Christian School during The Master’s University High School Choir Invitational held at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall in Santa Clarita on Friday, 021023. Dan Watson/The Signal

Plew made corrections on volume, energy, breath control and enunciation. The choirs immediately implemented the changes and made note of them for later.

“His advice transforms their sound, even though it was just little tips and tweaks,” said Bekah Frields, a freshman at SCCS.

Attendees applaud the performances during The Master’s University High School Choir Invitational held at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall in Santa Clarita on Friday, 021023. Dan Watson/The Signal

Plew also challenged the choirs to push their limits, hold their notes and maintain their breath control. He suggested the choir directors do the same for when they return to their practices.

“It was nice because when you saw the other schools, you can see how the tiniest things can make such a big difference,” said Clara Metro, a freshman at SCCS. “It was really nice to just get some help.”

Barbara Beckwith accompanies on piano as Director Elissa Butler, left, leads the Trinity Classical Academy Choral Ensemble during The Master’s University High School Choir Invitational held at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall in Santa Clarita on Friday, 021023. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Master’s University Chorale wrapped up the invitational with its performance of “Al Hanissim.” Tucker, Frields and Metro agreed that watching them was inspiring from a younger perspective as it showed how much skill one can develop in choir.

“I’m ready for you to go to your director and tell them what you’ve learned,” said Plew.

After all performances were done and the roaring applause died down, Plew invited all to enjoy the TMU North Campus. The performers were challenged to meet five new people before lunch, creating a more united high school choir community.