Landslide causes several homes to be yellow-tagged

A landslide caused several homes in a new housing development on Plume Way to be yellow-tagged on Sunday. Christopher Torres/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A landslide caused several homes in a new housing development on Plume Way to be yellow-tagged on Sunday, leaving homeowners uncertain as to when they can permanently return.  

Land that made up the backyards of several properties on the small cul-de-sac slid about 8 feet at around 2 p.m., taking out a transformer that provided power to a home on Lambert Way, according to Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita.  

Five houses on Plume Way and one home on Lambert Way have since been yellow-tagged —- meaning residents can go back into their properties and gather their things. However, city officials could not yet give a solid estimate as to when they can permanently return. 

Lujan said city officials are working with the development’s owner, Tri Pointe Homes, to assess the situation and determine when it will be safe for residents to return. 

Power was restored Sunday night to the one home affected by the damaged transformer. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Video by Chris Torres
Video by Chris Torres

Photos from the scene by Chris Torres/The Signal:

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS