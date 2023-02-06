Landslide causes several homes to be yellow-tagged

A landslide caused several homes in a new housing development on Plume Way to be yellow-tagged on Sunday, leaving homeowners uncertain as to when they can permanently return.

Land that made up the backyards of several properties on the small cul-de-sac slid about 8 feet at around 2 p.m., taking out a transformer that provided power to a home on Lambert Way, according to Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita.

Five houses on Plume Way and one home on Lambert Way have since been yellow-tagged —- meaning residents can go back into their properties and gather their things. However, city officials could not yet give a solid estimate as to when they can permanently return.

Lujan said city officials are working with the development’s owner, Tri Pointe Homes, to assess the situation and determine when it will be safe for residents to return.

Power was restored Sunday night to the one home affected by the damaged transformer.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Video by Chris Torres

Photos from the scene by Chris Torres/The Signal: