Love was in the air at the SCV Senior Center

News release

Bright and early on Valentine’s morning, 19 Meals on Wheels vehicles delivering more than 500 meals were also packed with treats and cards for homebound seniors.

“Thanks to many participating groups in our community, our seniors were showered with love, appreciation and goodies,” said a statement released by the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida. “From Boxes of Love from Stevenson Ranch Elementary, to individually wrapped muffins from the Assistance League of Santa Clarita, to beautiful handmade cards from Bridgeport Elementary, Placerita Junior High, and the National Charity League, our seniors were shown extra love.”

In the center’s grand ballroom a record number of meals were served to seniors excited to spend Valentine’s Day with each other.

In a sea of red, pink and hearts with live piano music in the background, the guests enjoyed a meal of lemon herbed salmon, roasted cauliflower and orzo pilaf followed up with a chocolate heart ganache.

“The smiles, laughter, and hugs were evidence of the camaraderie shared with one another,” the statement said. “Love was in the air in the grand ballroom and in the SCV Meals on Wheels program.”