The Tesla Model Y is a high-performance electric vehicle that requires proper maintenance to keep running smoothly. The addition of accessories is necessary to ensure that they are also correctly maintained to ensure they continue to function correctly and look their best. In the article, we explore some essential maintenance tips for Tesla Model Y accessories.

Protect the Exterior

The exterior of your Model Y is exposed to the elements every day, so important to keep it looking its best. It will help remove dirt and grime that can accumulate over time and protect the paint from UV damage. It is a thin, transparent film applied to vulnerable areas of the car, such as the hood, fenders, and mirrors. The film provides an extra layer of protection against rocks, debris, and other road hazards that can cause scratches and dings.

Keep the Interior Clean

The interior of your Tesla Model 3 accessories is just as important as the exterior when it comes to maintenance. Regular cleaning will help keep it looking new and fresh, and there are various products available to help you do that. For example, you might consider using a specialised cleaner for the upholstery and carpet. It will help to remove dirt and stains, and it will also protect the materials from fading. Another option to consider is a leather conditioner, which will help to keep the leather supple and soft.

Maintain the Tires

The tires on your Model Y play a crucial role in your driving experience. Regular maintenance is essential to ensure that they continue to perform properly and provide maximum traction and handling. One way to maintain your tires is by checking the air pressure regularly. It is necessary when the temperature changes, as the air pressure in your tires can fluctuate. You should also check the tread depth and wear pattern and have your tires rotated and balanced as needed.

Clean and Protect the Accessories

The accessories you added to your Model Y should also be maintained to ensure that they continue to function correctly and look their best. For example, if you installed LED lights, clean them regularly and check them properly.

Another example is floor mats. Regularly vacuuming or cleaning your Model Y floor mats will help keep them looking new, and a variety of cleaning products are available to help you do just that. You should also replace your floor mats if they become worn or damaged.

Store Your Model Y Properly

You be storing your Model Y for an extended period, needed to prepare it properly. It will help to ensure that good condition when you are ready to drive it again. One way to prepare your Model Y for storage is by cleaning only, both inside and out. You should also cover the car to protect it from dust and other contaminants and possibly, store it in a garage or covered area.

How to maintain in winter and rainy season

During the winter and rainy seasons, roads are often covered in salt, snow, and other harsh elements that can cause damage to the wheels. To protect the wheels is recommended to use a wheel protectant that helps repel salt and other harmful substances. It can help keep your wheels looking new long time and reduce the need for frequent cleaning.

Consider Model Y’s paint.

Another essential accessory to consider is the Model Y’s paint. During the winter and rainy seasons, the car’s paint can get exposed to harsh elements such as ice, snow, and rain. To protect the paint recommended apply a high-quality wax or sealant that will help repel water and prevent it from becoming dull and faded. Additionally, a good quality car cover will help protect the car’s paint from harsh weather conditions and other environmental factors.

Consider during the winter and rainy seasons.

The Model Y’s headlights are also an essential accessory to consider during the winter and rainy seasons. During these months, the days are shorter the weather can be foggy, making it difficult to see the road ahead. To ensure optimal visibility recommended to replace the factory headlight bulbs with high-quality, bright LED headlights. It will help improve the car’s visibility in low light conditions and make it easier to see the road ahead.

Consider the Model Y’s windshield wipers.

Another essential accessory to consider is the Model Y’s windshield wipers. During the winter and rainy seasons, the windshield wipers are in constant use, making them susceptible to wear and tear. To ensure the wipers are in good working condition is recommended to replace them with high-quality, weather-resistant wipers that can handle the harsh winter and rainy season weather conditions.

Finally, it is necessary to consider Model Y’s underbody. During the winter and rainy seasons, the underbody can get exposed to salt, snow, and other harmful elements that can cause corrosion and rust. To protect the underbody is recommended to apply a high-quality underbody sealant that will help repel water and other toxic substances.