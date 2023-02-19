Man killed after being hit by vehicles on Sierra Highway

A man was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Sierra Highway near Soledad Canyon Road just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to Sgt. Sherry Clark, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Clark said the man was described as Hispanic and in his 30’s and that the incident specifically occurred closer to 12:45 a.m.  

According to Clark, all vehicles that struck the man stayed at the scene and that no one was detained in connection with the incident. The man’s identity is pending notification of next-of-kin.  

Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said no one was transported from the scene.   

