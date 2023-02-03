Narcotics detectives: Illegal grow busted in Agua Dulce

Detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Bureau arrested a man in connection with their recent operation at an allegedly illegal marijuana grow in Agua Dulce, according to sheriff’s officials.

“Detectives with the North County Narcotics Team learned of a possible illegal marijuana grow at a residence in Agua Dulce,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “With the help of the SCV Sheriff’s Station (Juvenile Intervention Team), a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 32500 block of Willow Lane on (Wednesday).”

Gor Avetisyan, 39, of Agua Dulce, whose occupation was listed as a “laborer farmer grower,” was taken into custody at 9:30 a.m. after a search of the residence, according to Sheriff’s Department records available online. He was arrested on suspicion of cultivating more than six plants.

“During a search, over 500 marijuana plants were discovered, as well as approximately 25 pounds of harvested marijuana, and a loaded, unregistered firearm,” according to an email from Arriaga. “The suspect was arrested and booked for cultivating marijuana, and subsequently released on citation.”

Avetisyan was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 10:35 a.m. and released at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to the station’s booking log.