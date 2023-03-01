Pacoima resident arrested on suspicion of possession of counterfeit public seal 

A 35-year-old Pacoima resident was arrested on suspicion of possession of a counterfeit public seal and being an unlicensed driver on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 3 p.m. at 19424 Soledad Canyon Road, school resource deputies conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations during a crime suppression operation.

“The driver did not have a valid driver’s license,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “Deputies located a fraudulent permanent resident card and fraudulent Social Security card in the suspect’s wallet.”

The man was arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of possession of a counterfeit public seal and being an unlicensed driver at 3:07 p.m. on Monday.

At the time of this publication, the man remains in custody and is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.