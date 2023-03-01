Pacoima resident arrested on suspicion of possession of counterfeit public seal 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 35-year-old Pacoima resident was arrested on suspicion of possession of a counterfeit public seal and being an unlicensed driver on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 3 p.m. at 19424 Soledad Canyon Road, school resource deputies conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations during a crime suppression operation.  

“The driver did not have a valid driver’s license,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “Deputies located a fraudulent permanent resident card and fraudulent Social Security card in the suspect’s wallet.” 

The man was arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of possession of a counterfeit public seal and being an unlicensed driver at 3:07 p.m. on Monday.  

At the time of this publication, the man remains in custody and is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

