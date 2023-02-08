Report of rumble at Ross prompts law enforcement response

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported no crime was committed at a Ross in Steveson Ranch, where deputies received reports of a possible fight.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies received a call for service regarding four customers yelling at each other and possibly fighting on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.

The incident drew a response from deputies on the ground and in the air, as a Sheriff’s Department helicopter circled over the scene at about 4:20 Tuesday afternoon.

On-scene reports indicated deputies did not report a crime was committed by any of the four customers.