Report of rumble at Ross prompts law enforcement response

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to a possible fight between four cusomters at the Ross in Stevenson Ranch at approximately 4:21 p.m. Dan Watson/The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported no crime was committed at a Ross in Steveson Ranch, where deputies received reports of a possible fight.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies received a call for service regarding four customers yelling at each other and possibly fighting on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.  

The incident drew a response from deputies on the ground and in the air, as a Sheriff’s Department helicopter circled over the scene at about 4:20 Tuesday afternoon. 

On-scene reports indicated deputies did not report a crime was committed by any of the four customers. 

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

