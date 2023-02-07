Retiree arrested on suspicion of assault, again

A 76-year-old retiree who lives in Saugus was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon as the result of an investigation into a shooting last month, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

“During a verbal argument between the victim and the suspect, while the suspect was driving the victim home,” according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station, “the victim and suspect engaged in a physical altercation in which the suspect then shot several rounds from a firearm at the victim, striking him in his leg and buttocks.”

William Youngquist then reportedly dropped the victim off at Youngquist’s home around 1 p.m. on Jan. 21, and fled prior to deputies’ arrival, Arriaga said.

Fire Department personnel confirmed Monday they were contacted at 1:53 p.m. that same day regarding a shooting victim in the 35700 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road, which corresponds with the address listed for Youngquist.

Fire officials noted in their log that he was in “moderate distress,” according to Kaitlyn Aldana of the L.A. County Fire Department, but his condition was also listed as being stable.

Deputies ultimately tracked down Youngquist around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Sheriff Department’s arrest records.

He has two previous convictions listed in Los Angeles County Superior Court records available online.

Youngquist pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge in August 2017, for which he was given three years of summary probation and 19 hours of community service.

In 2020, he was sentenced to 41 days in jail and one year of probation for three counts of assault, according to lacourt.org.

Sheriff’s Department records available online indicate he was cited and released on his latest charge around 12:15 a.m. Friday.