SCV detective tracks check fraud to East Coast

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detective investigating a series of fraudulent checks that took more than $60,000 from a local tire store tracked down the source of the fraud — to a financial institution on the East Coast.  

A series of three checks, two for $23,000 and a third for $22,000, were fraudulently created from the business account of a Canyon Country retailer over the summer, according to court documents obtained by The Signal. 

The checks were deposited in a JPMorgan Chase account between July and August. 

An SCV Sheriff’s Station detective tracked the transaction to a New York bank, which means the investigation was transferred to an out-of-state agency there, where the crime is believed to have occurred, according to a station official. 

No arrests have been made as of the publication of this story. 

