SCV detectives seek additional victims of mail theft

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with the special assignment team conducted a traffic stop in Canyon Country that resulted in a couple arrested on suspicion of mail theft, narcotics and more — and deputies now seek possible victims to return their mail.

According to a Nixle, a community message, sent by Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, during the investigation one of the deputies recognized the man to be a person of interest for a separate incident the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s COBRA detectives are investigating.

COBRA detectives immediately obtained a search warrant and conducted a search for the man’s residence in which they located numerous pieces of mail, credit cards, tax-related documents, firearms, narcotics and much more, the message said.

The couple was arrested on suspicion of several crimes. The investigation remains ongoing, according to Arriaga.

“COBRA detectives need your help. If you are a resident of Newhall or Stevenson Ranch and believe you are a victim of mail theft or wonder why you haven’t yet received a tax form, contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000 and ask to speak with one of our COBRA detectives,” read the email.

Detectives are hoping to identify and help more victims, she added.