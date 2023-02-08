SCV Education Foundation to hold Chocolate Walk

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release  

The SCV Education Foundation plans to host its inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk on Saturday, May 13, in Old Town Newhall from 2 to 5 p.m.  

This event is for all chocolate lovers and enthusiasts of all ages. Guests will stroll down Main Street and nearby streets sampling a variety of chocolates and chocolate-inspired treats at participating businesses. Proceeds from the event benefit the SCV Education Foundation.  

Tickets are $20 each and sales will be limited to 400. For more event information or to purchase your tickets, visit www.scveducationfoundation.org/chocolatewalk

“Santa Clarita’s nonprofits hosts some amazing events, but none of them showcase chocolate. Santa Clarita is long overdue for a chocolate event. What a great way to support the literacy programs the foundation provides to all five local public districts while supporting local small businesses, too,” Jackie Hartmann, executive director of the SCV Education Foundation, said in a prepared statement.  

For more information about being a sponsor, chocolatier or a volunteer, contact Cyndi Kleinfeld at [email protected] or 661-305-9394.  

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS