SCV Education Foundation to hold Chocolate Walk

News release

The SCV Education Foundation plans to host its inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk on Saturday, May 13, in Old Town Newhall from 2 to 5 p.m.

This event is for all chocolate lovers and enthusiasts of all ages. Guests will stroll down Main Street and nearby streets sampling a variety of chocolates and chocolate-inspired treats at participating businesses. Proceeds from the event benefit the SCV Education Foundation.

Tickets are $20 each and sales will be limited to 400. For more event information or to purchase your tickets, visit www.scveducationfoundation.org/chocolatewalk.

“Santa Clarita’s nonprofits hosts some amazing events, but none of them showcase chocolate. Santa Clarita is long overdue for a chocolate event. What a great way to support the literacy programs the foundation provides to all five local public districts while supporting local small businesses, too,” Jackie Hartmann, executive director of the SCV Education Foundation, said in a prepared statement.

For more information about being a sponsor, chocolatier or a volunteer, contact Cyndi Kleinfeld at [email protected] or 661-305-9394.