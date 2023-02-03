SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter fundraiser scheduled April 29

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter fundraiser is moving from its summer time slot to Saturday, April 29, with this year’s theme being “Springtime in Paris,” according to an announcement from the event’s co-chairs, Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford.

Celebrity Waiter is the signature fundraising event for the SCV Senior Center. Due to the success of last year’s event, it will continue to be held outside in the Bella Vida Courtyard and surrounding grounds.

Sponsorships are available and range in price from $2,000 to $10,000, which includes seating for up to 10 guests, wine, special gift, local print and social media recognition and much more.

“We will have some wonderful celebrities who you will recognize and be ready to serve you,” read the announcement. “It will be a beautiful night under the Paris sky with your friends.”

In addition to table decorations and costumes, guests can enjoy pre-dinner cocktails and bid at a live auction featuring unique experiences and travel.

Proceeds from this annual event will help support the programs, services and more than 1 million meals served by the SCV Senior Center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita.

For additional information and table sponsorship reservations, contact Christine Arnold at 661-259-9444 ext.143 or [email protected].