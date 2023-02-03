SCV Water Partners with ACWA to establish scholarship in Gladbach’s memory

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is introducing the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship.

This annual program was established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past ACWA president, SCV Water vice president, and longtime local, state and national water leader. Each year the ACWA Scholarship Program will award one $2,500 scholarship to a qualified undergraduate student.

“We wanted Jerry to be remembered in our community as a key supporter of our mission to provide reliable, high-quality water for the SCV,” said General Manager Matt Stone. “Jerry had a deep and durable involvement in many organizations, including ACWA, whom we partnered with to continue to inspire the next wave of water professionals with Jerry’s devotion to California water.”

In addition to serving on the board of directors for SCV Water, Gladbach was a leader in state and national water organizations. He was active in ACWA, serving as president from 2002 to 2004, and taking roles on many of its committees. He was the current president of the board of directors of the ACWA Joint Powers Insurance Authority, which provides liability, property, workers’ compensation, and health insurance to members of ACWA.

The Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship is awarded to one undergraduate student majoring in engineering, agricultural and/or urban water supply, environmental studies, public administration, or other water-resource-related fields.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online by March 1. For a complete list of qualification and eligibility requirements and a link to the online application system, visit ACWA’s scholarships page at www.acwa.com/about/scholarships.

Gladbach was first elected to the Castaic Lake Water Agency board in 1985 and served when CLWA merged with other local water entities to become SCV Water in January 2018. He was board vice president at the time of his passing, and served as president from 1987 to 1991.

One of the many projects he championed was the construction of the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant, which broke ground in 1991. The plant more than doubled the agency’s capacity for treating imported water. He also played a key role in increasing the imported water supply by 13% through the acquisition of the Devil’s Den Water District in Kern County in 1991. Gladbach served on the SCV Water Board until his death in July 2022.