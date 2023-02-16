Sheriff’s deputies investigate copper thefts

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed deputies are investigating the theft of several copper water pipes from Teagle Optometry and Advanced Vision Care Optometry sometime between Saturday and Monday.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies responded to reports of theft from a business on 27011 McBean Parkway, in which suspects cut several, exposed copper water pipes. In a second report, deputies responded to a possible theft of backflow pipes from a business at 27674 Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia.

Deputies have not made an arrest, there is no suspect description and the suspect(s) remain outstanding, she added.

Arriaga noted copper thefts have always been an ongoing issue, and law enforcement agencies encourage the use of surveillance cameras to help catch thieves in the act.

On Monday, lab technician Edwin Alfarero of Teagle Optometry spoke with The Signal warning other business owners about incident and in hopes of preventing it.

“It’s stolen property. They’re [stealing] backflow from outside by the streets, which is up in the air and exposed,” Alfarero said. “Three businesses were hit. We don’t know what time…”

According to Alfarero, the theft left the three businesses — Teagle Optometry, a nearby salon and a phone retailer — without access to water until they could replace the parts.

He said the backflow connects the water line from the main line into the property and utilizes a valve to control the water flow.

“I just want to inform Santa Clarita Valley businesses because this comes out of your pocket,” he added. “Times are tough.”

A city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works employee and a plumber prepare to install a new copper backflow for Teagle Optometry. Courtesy of Edwin Alfarero