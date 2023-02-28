Two fatal crashes occur on Highway 126, days apart 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 126 near Canvin Road at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Monday, according to Officer Ryan Ayers, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Moorpark office.  

Ayers said the crash occurred after one vehicle, traveling eastbound at speeds greater than the speed limit, lost control and entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle.  

The passenger of the vehicle that lost control, a Palmdale resident, died, while the driver, also a resident of Palmdale, was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle heading westbound, a Valencia resident, was also transported to a local hospital.  

The crash comes just three days after a Valencia woman was killed in a crash on Highway 126, just west of Fillmore near Spalding Drive.  

“We want to make sure people are being extra cautious when it comes to inclement or wet weather,” said Ayers.  

Ayers said the fatal crash on Monday could have been prevented if the driver of the passenger who was killed was going at a slower speed.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS