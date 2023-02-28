Two fatal crashes occur on Highway 126, days apart 

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 126 near Canvin Road at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Monday, according to Officer Ryan Ayers, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Moorpark office.

Ayers said the crash occurred after one vehicle, traveling eastbound at speeds greater than the speed limit, lost control and entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The passenger of the vehicle that lost control, a Palmdale resident, died, while the driver, also a resident of Palmdale, was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle heading westbound, a Valencia resident, was also transported to a local hospital.

The crash comes just three days after a Valencia woman was killed in a crash on Highway 126, just west of Fillmore near Spalding Drive.

“We want to make sure people are being extra cautious when it comes to inclement or wet weather,” said Ayers.

Ayers said the fatal crash on Monday could have been prevented if the driver of the passenger who was killed was going at a slower speed.