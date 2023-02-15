West Ranch High School lifts precautionary lockdown; no firearm located

West Ranch High School was placed on a brief precautionary lockdown Wednesday afternoon while the school administration worked with sheriff’s deputies to “investigate a report of an issue with a parked car in the parking lot,” according to officials with the William S. Hart Union High School District and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“We responded after admin informed us they contacted a student in the parking lot believed to have a gun case in his vehicle with possibly a firearm,” wrote Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal.

According to Arriaga, school administrators detained the student.

The lockdown was released after deputies and site administrators concluded there was no safety threat, according to district officials.

No firearm was located inside the vehicle, according to Arriaga.

“This precautionary measure is intended to keep everyone safe,” read a statement released by the district via e-mail when the lockdown was announced. “There does not appear to be a danger to students or staff.”

Shortly after that, an updated statement was released:

“The precautionary lockdown has been released. There is no active danger to students or staff. Law enforcement and site administration are investigating the report of a weapon (not a gun) observed in a vehicle in the parking lot at West Ranch,” the statement said. “There have been no threats of violence and no weapon has been brandished at the school site. School staff have fulfilled their commitment to ‘say something when they see something.'”

“This situation is under control,” the statement said. “We commend school staff and law enforcement for moving efficiently to investigate this issue and confirm that the campus is safe.”

Deputies remained on the scene continuing the investigation Wednesday afternoon, according to Arriaga.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.