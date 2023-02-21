Wilk calls for action to protect against spiking gas prices

News release

Sen. Scott Wilk, R- Santa Clarita, joined legislative Republicans in calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to act now to prevent gas prices from rising and further hurting California families.

“Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear,” said Wilk in a prepared statement. “The shocking sights of $6 or $7 for a regular gallon of gas happened practically yesterday. And with families now reeling from record-high utility bills and grocery prices, the last thing Californians need is another summer of new record-high prices at the pump.”

In a joint letter from California Senate and Assembly Republicans, Wilk requested that Newsom take the following actions:

• Stop the 8% gas tax hike set to take effect July 1.

• Extend the diesel tax holiday that otherwise will expire on Sept. 30.

• Delay the state’s transition to the summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive.

Despite the recent retreat in gas prices from their 2022 highs, which reached over $7 in several regions of the state, gas prices are once again on the rise.