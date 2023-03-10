10-vehicle collision results in lane closures on I-5

One semi-truck and nine vehicles were involved in a collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 at Weldon Canyon Road, resulting in multiple lane closures on Thursday night, according to reports from the scene and California Highway Patrol officials.

According to Officer Elizabeth Kravig, a spokeswoman for the CHP, officers received a call regarding a multi-vehicle collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 at Weldon Canyon Road at 10:55 p.m. on Thursday.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

The CHP issued a Sig Alert at 11:18 p.m. and closed the No. 1, 2 and 3 lanes due to fluids on the roadway.

The Sig Alert was cancelled at 12:40 a.m. on Friday, according to Kravig.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

According to Kravig, the cause of the collision is unknown at the time of this publication.

Fire Department officials could not confirm how many patients were transported, if any, at the time of this publication.

Additional reporting by Oscar Sol.