Michael Hoefflin Foundation to host Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer

Registration is now open for Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, scheduled Saturday, May 20. 

All money raised from the “2023 Walk for MHF” event will go directly to help families struggling with pediatric cancer, according to a statement released by the foundation. Each participant will receive a complimentary gift and there will be awards for top individual fundraiser and top team fundraiser at the event, to be held at the Clarita Sports Complex, The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. 

You can register to participate at bit.ly/3JXGOQO

For additional information, contact the foundation at 661-250-4100 or contact event coordinator Kelly O’Keefe at 661-433-8425 or by email at [email protected], or visit www.mhf.org. 

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation has been in operation in the Santa Clarita Valley since 1995 and strives every day to put an end to children’s cancer in all its forms. The foundation’s goal is threefold: finding better treatments and cures through medical research; promoting awareness of childhood cancer; and assisting local children and their families through outreach programs with love expressed through both emotional and financial support 

