13th Annual Mardi Gras Madness Run returns to SCV 

Race winners Willy Harber, second place winner, Vignesh Suresh, third place winner and Jimmy Calderon, first place winner, take a group photo together after placing top three in the male 5k run during the 13th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5k/10k at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The 13th annual Mardi Gras 5k and 10k run returned on Sunday, bringing a masquerade-themed event for the whole family to enjoy.  

The event this year was hosted by UCLA Health, Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield Valencia Town Center, and featured a 1k race, a 5k race and a 10k race for ages ranging from 10 and under to 60 and over.  

Kevin Sarkissian, event organizer, said the entire event was a team effort and that he couldn’t have done it without his crew and the people who volunteered their time to make the event happen.   

Runners participating in the 10k run cross the finish line during the 13th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5k/10k at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“We have a committee of committed people that all have different functions and that’s what it takes to make this happen,” said Sarkissian. “You know, I’m the race director. But on race day, I totally turn the keys to the castle over to them. And my sole job is to make sure the course is safe and make sure our runners are safe on the course.” 

The race started and ended in the parking lot of Westfield Valencia Town Center. The course ran from the parking lot onto the paseo bridge and along the South Fork Trail before transitioning back to the paseo system and along dirt roads and switchbacks.  

Jimmy Calderon, a Santa Clarita Valley native and former Golden Valley High School track runner, who won first place overall for the men’s 5k race, said the race could be a challenge at times.  

Run participant Bertina Joseph finishes the 10k run during the 13th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5k/10k at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“This one I thought it’d be a lot easier, I thought it was flat,” said Calderon. “But the switchbacks and then going through the neighborhoods. It’s ups and downs and those are a little tough, but besides that, it was fun, I had fun.” 

The event also once again served as a fundraiser for Students Off and Running (SOAR), which provides marathon training experience to high school-aged youth in the SCV.   

Result highlights from the race included: 

10k Men’s 

1st – Caden Bazo 

2nd – Antoine Padovani 

3rd – Gerald Smith 

10k Women’s 

1st – Rebecca Cheever 

2nd – Pamela Spinner 

3rd – Kira Grossi 

5k Men’s 

1st – Jimmy Calderon 

2st – Willy Harber 

3rd – Vignesh Suresh 

5k Women’s 

1st – Kelsey Ludwig  

2st – Emily Farrell 

3rd – Amie Bonner  

Race winner Jimmy Calderon accepts his award for placing first in the male 5k run during the 13th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5k/10k at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Run participant Bertina Joseph finishes the 10k run during the 13th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5k/10k at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Members from the team ‘The Swim Ranch’ take a group photo together after finishing in first place for the team 5k run during the 13th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5k/10k at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Race winner Rebecca Cheever accepts her first place trophy for the female 10k race during the 13th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5k/10k at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Caden Bazo, a Saugus High School cross country runner, finishes in first place for the men’s individual 10k race for the 13th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5k/10k at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS