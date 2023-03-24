50-meter pool to reopen at Aquatic Center

News release

Following the reopening of the dive pool in February, the 50-meter pool at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center will officially reopen for public use on Monday. During the past eight months, construction has taken place throughout the Aquatic Center to make repairs and update equipment. Constructed in 2003, the pool plaster and deck surfaces were wearing out from nearly 16 hours a day, 360 days a year, of use.

During the past few months, 205 yards of concrete were removed around the pool and replaced. Inside the 50-meter pool, 9,000 square feet of the shell were re-plastered by a crew of more than 40 construction workers, adding additional concrete to build thickness and durability. Lining the inside of the pool, 34 new LED underwater lights were replaced in addition to new drains, anchors, inlets and mainline valves. The new concrete deck and re-plastered pool shell should last for the next 15 to 20 years.

The funding of the project comes from a Measure A grant, which is an annual tax in Los Angeles County. Agencies can use the funds to revitalize parks, community centers, playground equipment and other amenities.

For a list of available and upcoming aquatics programming or hours at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, visit santa-clarita.com/Seasons or call 661-250-3740.