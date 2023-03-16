ARTree to host special needs art showcase

News release

ARTree Community Arts Center, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Artists Association, will be hosting an exhibit of work from students in ARTree’s Art for All class. Started in 2019, this class provides guided instruction and encourages self-expression to young adults with developmental disabilities who enjoy painting.

Students have chosen their favorite work to exhibit and many pieces are for sale.

Santa Clarita Artists Association has provided gallery space for this exhibit. A reception for the artists is scheduled to be held the evening of Friday, April 21, and the gallery will be open for viewing Saturday, April 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. Students will also get a chance to be a gallery host, talking to visitors about their work.

Kay Kaminski, teacher for Art for All and active within the SCV autism community, had heard many parents say their children loved art as a calming, preferred activity.

“After homeschooling my son with autism, I knew firsthand how our art times together were some of the most therapeutic, enjoyable, and even social times,” Kaminski said in a prepared statement.

Kaminski’s goal was to create a class that fostered creativity in a safe and nurturing environment. The class size is limited to six, which allows a caregiver or therapist to be there for support if needed.

ARTree and the Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery are both located at: 22508 6th St., in Old Town Newhall.