Attempted robbery reported at Macy’s 

The Macy’s in the Westfield Valencia Town Center was reportedly targeted by an attempted robbery on Saturday at approximately 5:45 p.m., according to a law enforcement radio dispatch.

Radio dispatch indicated two suspects attempted to steal clothing and other miscellaneous items, of unknown value, before being stopped by security. Dispatch also indicated that suspected stolen items were retrieved.

The two suspects were described as a woman, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 140 pounds, and a man, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 240 pounds. They reportedly drove a black 2017 Chevy Tahoe, which was last seen heading northbound toward Valencia Boulevard.

The Westfield Valencia Macy’s has been the subject of several reported attempted and successful robberies within the past several months.

Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station declined to provide or confirm any additional details on the incident, at the time of this publication, saying it was “currently under investigation.”