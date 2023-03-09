Bill Miranda | Your ‘Senses’ Will Be Heightened in 2023

Have you ever wanted to walk the streets of an Old West town or participate in the ultimate tailgate party? If so, then you will want to be sure to mark your calendars for upcoming Senses Block Parties! Senses – an event series geared toward Santa Clarita adults that brings block parties to Main Street in Old Town Newhall on the third Thursday of the month from March through October – is ready to start the 2023 season with a bang.

Senses is always an engaging event due to the wide variety of themes presented, as well as the creativity of all those who attend each month. Whether you want to go for a beach vibe during the summer or wear your Halloween costume in October, Senses is the perfect way to let loose and enjoy spending time with your friends. Some classic Senses themes will once again be on the schedule this year in addition to new ones that residents have been clamoring for over the years.

The 2023 Senses Block Party calendar officially begins on March 16 with St. Paddy’s Eve. Always a favorite, the event will bring the best of the Emerald Isle to Main Street so be sure to dress in your best green and gold ensemble. Listen to Irish music and dance the night away as you discover new foods and drinks along the way.

A Wild Wild West Senses will serve as the kickoff to the 2023 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival and will take place on April 20. Dust off your boots and cowboy hat for an evening of line dancing and western activities that will get you in the right mindset to enjoy the Cowboy Festival all weekend long!

As the calendar moves along, you will want to take advantage of two great Senses events that get you into the mood for summer. An Outdoor Adventure Senses will be held on May 18 while Game Night returns to the Senses lineup on June 15. Then be sure to keep the beach party rolling at the Tropical Summer Senses on July 20, where you’ll want to kick back and relax with a refreshing drink – as long as it has a tiny umbrella in it!

I personally am excited for what city staff have in store later this summer when Main Street will transform into Santa Clarita’s own Renaissance Faire on the evening of Aug. 17. Lords, Ladies and jesters alike will want to make their way down to ye Olde Towne Newhall for an opportunity to participate in traditional Ren Faire activities, enjoy food and drinks and dance with their friends. Just be sure to dress for the occasion!

The 2023 NFL football season will get underway in early September, which means the Tailgate Senses on Sept. 21 is the perfect time to show support for your favorite team. Have fun with classic tailgate games and toss the pigskin around – you can even watch Thursday Night Football at one of the local restaurants or bars on Main Street before joining the party at Senses!

The final Senses Block Party of the year – Monster Mash – will be held on Oct. 19. This annual spooky-themed event helps get Santa Clarita ready for all of the thrills and chills that come with the Halloween season. You’ll definitely want to wear your costume and see all of the frights and sights that are in store.

Senses Block Parties are all completely free to attend and take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month from March through October. You can learn more about Senses and get details on each of the themes for this year by connecting with the city of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook or visiting OldTownNewhall.com/Senses-block-party.

I hope to see you at a few this year!

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]